Ola Electric Q1 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 347 Crore, Revenue Rises 32%

While profitability, clearly, is some time away, Ola Electric claimed that its automotive business has inched closer to breakeven with an Ebitda margin of 1.97% for the quarter.

The company also claimed to have clocked highest ever quarterly revenue in April-June 2024, on the back of highest ever deliveries—1,25,198 units as against 70,575 units delivered in the same period last year.

On Aug. 9 2024, Ola Electric debuted on the National Stock Exchange of India, after its initial public offering that was subscribed more than 4.5 times. The listing was on a par, but the stock has, since then, run up about 71% in four trading sessions.

In the financial year ended March 2024, revenue rose 90.42% year-on-year to Rs 5,009.8 crore even as its net loss widened to Rs 1,584.4 crore from Rs 1,472 crore a year earlier.