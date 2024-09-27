Ola Electric Announces HyperService To Address Its Aftersales Woes

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsOla Electric Announces HyperService To Address Its Aftersales Woes
Bhavish Aggarwal has announced Ola Electric’s HyperService for customers amid mounting after-sales and services complaints.

27 Sep 2024, 03:48 PM IST
A one-room, one-person Ola Electric service centre inside a shopping complex in Vashi, Mumbai. (Photo: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)
A one-room, one-person Ola Electric service centre inside a shopping complex in Vashi, Mumbai. (Photo: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)

It has the following features:

Everywhere, anytime service network: By December this year, doubling company owned service network to 1,000 centres.

Deeper penetration for EV across India: Training 1,00,000 third-party mechanics under our Network Partner Program to make every mechanic in India EV-ready by December 2025.

Quick Service Guarantee: One-day resolution of service issues! In case of a delay, we will provide a back-up S1 scooter. In addition, Ola Care+ customers will also get free Ola Cabs coupons until their service is resolved.

Ownership experience of the future: AI-powered proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics for one-of-a-kind ownership experience.

These features rolling out with MoveOS 5 in October.

