Ola Electric Announces HyperService To Address Its Aftersales Woes

Bhavish Aggarwal has announced Ola Electric’s HyperService for customers amid mounting after-sales and services complaints.

It has the following features:

Everywhere, anytime service network: By December this year, doubling company owned service network to 1,000 centres.

Deeper penetration for EV across India: Training 1,00,000 third-party mechanics under our Network Partner Program to make every mechanic in India EV-ready by December 2025.

Quick Service Guarantee: One-day resolution of service issues! In case of a delay, we will provide a back-up S1 scooter. In addition, Ola Care+ customers will also get free Ola Cabs coupons until their service is resolved.

Ownership experience of the future: AI-powered proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics for one-of-a-kind ownership experience.

These features rolling out with MoveOS 5 in October.