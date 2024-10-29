Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 29

Most Asian markets gave up gains from previous session in early trade on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 was trading 7.42 points or 0.02% higher at 38,612.95 as Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed to restore political stability.

The Kospi 0.52% down, while the S&P ASX 200 was 0.38% higher in early trade on Tuesday. Investors also wait earnings from mega–technology companies.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.27% and 0.65% higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.26% higher.

The December contract of Brent crude was trading 0.64% higher at $71.88 a barrel as of 6:18 a.m. IST. Gold future was trading 0.10% higher at $2,758.70 an ounce.