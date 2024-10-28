Indraprastha Gas Q2 Results: Profit Falls 5%, Meets Estimates

Indraprastha Gas Ltd.'s consolidated profit fell by 5% in Q2 FY25, with EBITDA declining 8% to Rs 534.88 crore, reflecting the challenging market conditions. (File photo of IGL gas pipelines. Photo source: Company website)
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 5% sequentially in the second quarter of the current financial year.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 454.17 crore in the quarter ended September compared to Rs 480.22 crore registered in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
IGL Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.1% to Rs 3,697.60 crore versus Rs 3,520.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,565 crore).
Ebitda down 8% to Rs 534.88 crore versus Rs 580.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 626 crore).
Margin at 14.5% versus 16.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.50%)
Net profit down 5% to Rs 454.17 crore versus Rs 480.22 crore (Bloomberg etimate: Rs 471 crore).