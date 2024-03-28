Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 28

A renewed bout of volatility gripped U.S. stocks in the final stretch of a quarter that saw the market surge almost 10%, with many institutional investors potentially rebalancing their portfolios, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.29% and 0.03%, respectively, as of 12:39 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.61%.

Brent crude was trading 0.46% lower at $85.85 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.62% at $2,192.28 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices recouped from loss to gain on Wednesday, tracking recovery in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 143.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,147.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 526.02 points, or 0.73%, up at 72,996.31.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,170 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,198 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency weakened by 9 paise to close at 83.38 against the U.S. dollar.