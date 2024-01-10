Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 10

U.S. stocks fluctuated after a tech-led bounce as Treasury 10-year yields remained above 4% while oil climbed, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11% and 0.41%, respectively, as of 12.31 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 advanced by 0.14%.

Brent crude was trading 2.27% higher at $77.85 a barrel. Gold was up 0.03% at $2,028.59 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed marginally higher on Tuesday amid losses in the financial services sector.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 31 points, or 0.04%, higher at 71,386.21 and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 32 points, or 0.15%, to end at 21,544.85. The Sensex hit an intraday high of 72,035.47 and the Nifty reached 21,724.45 early in the day.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday after being buyers for three consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 990.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 104.2 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee strengthened 2 paise to close at Rs 83.12 against the U.S. dollar.