Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 9

Markets in Asia-Pacific region rose despite a rise in U.S. Treasury yields as market participants await for the CPI print to get fresh cues about the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 250.09 points or 0.64% higher at 39,597.13, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 36.70 points or 0.47% higher at 7,825.80 as of 06:26 a.m.

The world’s biggest bond market kicked off the week on the back foot as geopolitical pressures abated and traders positioned for this week’s key inflation data, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.04% and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18% as on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.03%.

Brent crude was trading 0.51% higher at $90.84 a barrel. Gold rose 0.07% to $2,340.77 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 5 points or 0.02% lower at 22,833.00 as of 06:33 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices kicked off the week by surging to a fresh record closing level on Monday, led by gains in automobile stocks. The market cap of BSE Ltd.-listed firms crossed the Rs 400 lakh crore mark and the Bank Nifty also recorded the highest closing level of 48,581.7.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 147.25 points, or 0.65%, higher at 22,660.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 494.28 points, or 0.67%, to close at 74,742.5.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Monday after a day of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 684.7 crore and domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,470.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency weakened by 3 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the US dollar.