"Most Asian markets were trading lower on Friday amid positive inflation reports from the US, as the Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar on speculation of intervention.The Nikkei 225 was trading 1.97% lower at 41,386.81, and the Kospi was trading 1.31% lower at 2,853.37 as of 07:27 a.m.US stock traders cheered signs of disinflation, causing bond yields to plummet on Thursday. This comes as the markets expect the Federal Reserve to soon reduce interest rates. These expectations also triggered a significant shift in the stock market. Traders exited the long-favoured safety trade of technology megacaps and moved towards small caps.The S&P 500 fell 0.88% to 5,584.54 after its longest rally this year. The Nasdaq Composite sank over 1.95% as of Thursday.Brent crude was trading 0.12% higher at $85.50 a barrel. Gold fell 0.34% to $2,407.32 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 13 points or 0.05% higher at 24,471.00 as of 7:29 a.m.The Indian benchmarks opened positively but relinquished all gains within the first hours of trading. Under pressure from selling, the Nifty fell below 24,200. However, it recovered all losses during the second half of the session, ultimately closing nearly unchanged.The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 8.50 points or 0.04%, lower at 24,315.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 27.43 points or 0.03%, lower at 79,897.34.Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday after being buyers for six days. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,137.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth session and bought equities worth Rs 1,676.47 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.The Indian currency weakened by 3 paise to close at 83.56 against the US dollar..Market Consolidation Expected As Nifty, Bank Index Respect Support Zones: Analyst.Hindustan Zinc: The state-owned company received renewable power from Serentica’s 180 MW solar project.Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate firm recorded a 22.6% year-on-year dip in sales at Rs 3,030 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal due to a lag in approvals and project launches amid the election season. The total sales volume during the quarter also fell to 2.86 million sq ft. The average realisation rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 11,934 per sq. ft. for apartments, villas, and commercial spaces, and the average realisation for plots also rose 46% year-on-year to Rs 7,285 per sq. ft. The real estate firm reported a 6% jump in sales collection in the quarter ended June at Rs 2,916 crore. Prestige Estates sold 1,364 units in the first quarter.Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto company's total production in the first quarter of this fiscal was 69,045 units, up 8% year-on-year and total sales were up 11% at 66,800 units. The total exports were up 4% to 2,597 units for the quarter ended June. The company also reduced its stake in Switzerland's Gamaya from 15.04% to 4.33% due to a shareholding reorganisation.Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail: The fashion company raised its stake in Goodview Fashion to 51% from 33.5% for Rs 127 crore. Goodview Fashion manufactures and sells ethnic couture under the Tarun Tahiliani brand.Adani Wilmar: The Ahmedabad-based company will acquire a 67% stake in specialty chemical company Omkar Chemical Industries at an enterprise value of Rs 56.25 crore.Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers: The chemical and fertiliser company placed a purchase order worth Rs 514 crore. The order is to revamp its ammonia plant in Thal, Maharashtra.Allcargo Terminals: The logistics company reported CFS volumes for the month of June at 55.9 '000 TEUs, up 20% year-on-year.Vodafone Idea: Shareholders approved the issuance of preferential shares. In other news, the telecom giant received notice from ATC Telecom Infra for the conversion of OCDs worth Rs 160 crore into shares.Azad Engineering: The manufacturing company received a five-year contract from Germany's Siemens Energy Global for the supply of rotating components for Siemens' gas and thermal turbine engines.Infosys: The technology giant received a contract from the Delaware Department of Labor to upgrade its legacy systems.LT Foods: The FMCG company expanded its footprint to the United Kingdom to tap the £1 billion rice and rice-based food market. Eyes revenue to the tune of £100 million in the next 5 years.Oriental Rail Infrastructure: The company’s unit received a Rs 432 crore order for the supply of 1,200 BVCM-C wagons from Indian Railways.Nazara Technologies: The technology company’s unit Nodwin Singapore acquired an additional 43.5% stake in Freaks 4U Gaming for €23.45 million; Freaks 4U became a step-down subsidiary of the company.Affle (India): The mobile marketing platform received a patent in the US titled 'Method and system for enabling an interaction between user and podcast'.Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The board is to consider and approve the raising of funds on Tuesday.Pitti Engineering: The company raises Rs 360 crore via QIP to allot 34.14 lakh shares at Rs 1054.25 per share.Cyient: The technology company will set up a new subsidiary with a dedicated focus on its end-to-end turnkey ASIC semiconductor business..Hindustan Zinc Inks Deal To Acquire 180-MW Renewable Energy From Serentica.HCL Technologies (Bloomberg Estimate)Revenue estimate at Rs 28,028 crore.Ebit estimate at Rs 4,806.4 crore.Margin estimate at 17%.Net profit estimate at Rs 3,846.1 crore.Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Bloomberg Estimate)Net profit estimate at Rs 368.6 crore..TCS Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 2.2% at Rs 62613 crore versus Rs 61237 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 62,128.4 crore).EBIT down 3% at Rs 15,442 crore versus Rs 15,918 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 15,245.5 crore).EBIT margin at 24.7% versus 26% (Bloomberg estimate 24.5%).Net profit down 3.2% at Rs 12,105 crore versus Rs 12,502 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 11,959 crore).Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)Total income up 38% at Rs 245.4 crore versus Rs 178.4 crore.Net profit up 38% at Rs 73.4 crore versus Rs 53.2 crore..Godrej Agrovet: R K N Enterprises sold 41.46 lakh shares (2.15%) at Rs 800.05 apiece. On the other hand, Jamshyd Naoroji Godrej bought 10.36 lakh shares (0.37%), Navroze Jamshyd Godrej bought 10.36 lakh shares (0.37%) and Freyan Crishna Bieri bought 6.91 lakh shares (0.24%) at Rs 800.05 apiece. Nyrika Holkar also bought 6.91 lakh shares (0.24%) and Smita Godrej Crishna bought 6.91 lakh shares (0.24%) at Rs 800.05 apiece.Godrej Properties: R K N Enterprises sold 39.86 lakh shares (2.07%) at Rs 3313.9 apiece. Jamshyd Naoroji Godrej bought 9.96 lakh shares (0.51%), Navroze Jamshyd Godrej bought 9.96 lakh shares (0.51%) and Freyan Crishna Bieri bought 6.64 lakh shares (0.34%) at Rs 3313.9 apiece. Nyrika Holkar also bought 6.64 lakh shares (0.34%) and Smita Godrej Crishna bought 6.64 lakh shares (0.23%) at Rs 3313.9 apiece..Adi Godrej Family Entity Exits Two Godrej Companies.Eraaya Lifespaces: AG Dynamic Funds bought 2.5 lakh shares (1.65%) at Rs 800 apiece, and Sneha Garg sold 2.43 lakh shares (1.6%) at Rs 800 apiece.Systematix Corporate Services: Dovetail India Fund bought 0.72 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 1400 apiece.Cigniti Technologies: Ashika Credit Capital bought 1.4 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 1,355.1 apiece..Ex/record Dividend: AU Small Finance Bank, Anant Raj, Birlasoft, Axis Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, IRM Energy, Jubilant Foodworks, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Petronet LNG, Piramal Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, United Spirits, Wendt (India), Jayant Agro Organics, Atul, Blue Dart Express, Mahindra Logistics, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Neuland Laboratories, Onward Technologies, Safari Industries (India).Ex/record AGM: Anant Raj, Atul, Blue Dart Express, Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Neuland Laboratories, Onward Technologies, Safari Industries (India).Moved in short-term Framework: D-Link (India), PC Jeweller, Solara Active Pharma Sciences.Moved out short-term Framework: Marine Electricals (India)..Prestige Estate Sales Falls 22.6% In June Quarter.Nifty July futures up by 0.11% to 24,382.65 at a premium of 66.7 points.Nifty July futures open interest down by 3.08%.Nifty Bank July futures up by 0.23% to 52,439.45 at a premium of 168.8 points.Nifty Bank July futures open interest down by 7.2%.Nifty Options July 18 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,500. Bank Nifty Options July 16 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 54,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 52,000.Securities in ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, GNFC, IEX, India Cement, Indus Tower, Piramal Enterprises, and RBL Bank..The Indian currency weakened 3 paise to close at 83.56 against the US dollar..TCS Q1 Results: Margin Contracts, But Long-Term Forecast Maintained.Hindalco - Capex To Drive Next Leg Of Growth; Novelis To Witness Further Margin Gains: Motilal OswalLupin - Launches Critical For Sustenance Of Turnaround: ICICI SecuritiesNexus Select Trust - Focus On NOI Growth, New Asset Infusion In FY25: ICICI SecuritiesOil, Gas Q1 Results Preview - OMCs Hit By GRM, Retail Pain While GAIL Shines: Nirmal BangCement Q1 Results Preview - Volume Likely To Decline, Weaker Realisation/Tonne Expected QoQ: DRChokseyPharma Q1 Results Preview - High Value Products Outpacing Price Erosion: Axis SecuritiesMetals Q1 Results Preview - Stable Performance Of Steel Players Despite The Odds: ICICI SecuritiesFinancial Services Q1 Preview - Healthy AUM Growth Across All Companies; NIMs To See Mix Trends: DRChoksey.Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company."