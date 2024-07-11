"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..DRChoksey Research Report.The Q1 FY25E top-line degrowth for the cement stocks under our coverage is expected to range from about 4.9% - 17.1% with Shree Cement Ltd. expecting the least decline and Ramco Cement Ltd. with the largest drop QoQ.Volumes are expected to remain flat YoY but are expected to decline QoQ due to weak seasonality.Cement prices have declined in recent quarters and are likely to stay under pressure. This was due to the intense competition among existing market players, general elections, and the unprecedented heat wave across the country.Despite several attempts made in April and May, cement prices have continued to remain low in Q1 FY25E and no immediate upward trajectory is expected in Q2 FY25E..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Metals Q1 Results Preview - Stable Performance Of Steel Players Despite The Odds: ICICI Securities.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."