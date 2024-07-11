"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..DRChoksey Research Report.The mutual fund industry saw robust assets under management growth during the quarter, driven by increasing traction in equity-oriented funds. According to AMFI data, the Indian mutual fund industry's AUM stood at Rs 61.2 trillion as of June 30, 2024, a growth of 37.8% YoY/ 14.5% QoQ driven by the equity inflows and improving traction in systematic investment plans. The SIP AUM reached an all-time high of Rs 12.44 trillion as of June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 11.53 trillion as of May 2024 (versus Rs 7.93 trillion as of June 2023)..The industry equity-oriented segment's share in the overall mix improved to approximately 45.3% as of June 30, 2024, as against 30.4% as of June 30, 2023. The industry's equity AUM stood at Rs 27.68 trillion. Assuming a 20-bps sequential improvement in HDFC AMC and NAM-India market share, we believe our coverage will contribute ~20.0% to the overall industry equity AUM..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.India Banking Q1 Results Preview - Seasonal Softness To Reflect In The Overall Performance: DRChoksey.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."