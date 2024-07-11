"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.We expect mixed Q1 FY25 performance of the companies under coverage. Key points:Ebitda/tonne of ferrous companies may see only a slight decline;non-ferrous players could benefit from higher London Metal Exchange prices; andmining companies may gain from higher prices. .Going ahead, we expect spreads to bottom out for ferrous companies as full impact of lower coking coal prices is likely to flow from Q2 FY25. That said, we will keep a close track of prices. In case of non-ferrous as well, we expect relatively higher LME prices and stable coal prices to aid performance. Our key picks in the sector are Jindal Stainless (Buy; Rs 955), Jindal Steel and Power (Buy; target price: Rs 1,240) and JSW Steel (Buy; Rs 1,140). Among smaller players, we prefer Shyam Metalics (Buy; target price: Rs 825)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.India Banking Q1 Results Preview - Seasonal Softness To Reflect In The Overall Performance: DRChoksey.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."