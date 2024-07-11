"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.GAIL India Ltd. leads with 69.3% YoY surge in Q1 FY25 profit after tax on the back of:improved operations,growth in gas transmission volume,massive surge in Ebitda from Gas Transmission/Gas Marketing/LPG and HC segments andreversal in Petchem segment from loss to profit..Oil marketing companies are likely to see 70-90% YoY plunge in earnings. HPCL will be the worst hit with Q1 FY25 PAT crashing 90% YoY. BPCL/Indian Oil will likely report 71.2%/74% YoY decline in PAT. We expect the YoY decline in gross refining margins and marketing margins from the highs a year ago to dent the earnings of BPCL/Indian Oil. In HPCL, the lower GRMs will be partly offset by 6.3% YoY growth in Refining throughput. The Rs2/litre cut in motor spirit/high speed diesel pump price on March-15, 2024 (first change since April-6, 2022), has also resulted in muted pump margins for OMCs..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Oil And Gas Q1 Results Preview – Weak Start To FY25: ICICI Securities.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."