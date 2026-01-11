Q3 Results, CPI Inflation, IPO Action And More—Top Five Triggers For Sensex, Nifty This Week

The week ahead promises intense action on D-Street packed with domestic events, primary market buzz, corporate action, and some major global cues, which will keep investors busy after Indian equities navigated the first full trading week of 2026 with caution amid new geopolitical tensions.

D-Street will witness trading action this week as shares of Bharat Coking Coal, subsidiary of the world's largest state-owned coal producer, will debut on stock exchanges after its initial public offering and several blue-chips such as TCS, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, among others will declare their October-December quarter results for the current fiscal (Q3FY26).

The progress on India-US trade deal negotiations and Trump tariff rates are likely to influence movement in the domestic market this week. Trading activity of foreign investors would also influence the overall trend.