Stock Market Live Update: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Opening; Bajaj Finserv, BHEL, HUL, NHPC Shares In Focus

Brokerages are turning cautious on India’s power capital goods space as reports suggest the government may scrap the five-year-old curbs on Chinese companies bidding for government contracts. Stocks such as BHEL, L&T and Siemens are seen at the centre of this debate, as easing restrictions could reshape competition, pricing and execution timelines across power generation and transmission projects.

For investors, brokerages agree that while easing restrictions could pressure certain domestic equipment players like BHEL, it could also lower costs, accelerate execution and support India’s long-term power capacity goals.

