Stock Market Live Update: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Opening; Bajaj Finserv, BHEL, HUL, NHPC Shares In Focus
Stock Market Live Update: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Opening; Bajaj Finserv, BHEL, HUL, NHPC Shares In Focus

Bajaj Finserv, BHEL, HUL, NHPC, Voltas, Elecon Engineering shares in focus today.

09 Jan 2026, 08:25 AM IST i
Nifty and Sensex likely to open in green. (Photo: Microsoft Copilot-generated image)
Good morning readers. The GIFT Nifty was trading near 26,017 early on Thursday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.12% at 26,000 as of 6:47 a.m. indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. This comes as the Asian markets gained modestly at the open.
BHEL Most At Risk If Curbs On Chinese Power Equipment Suppliers Ease, Say Brokerages

Brokerages are turning cautious on India’s power capital goods space as reports suggest the government may scrap the five-year-old curbs on Chinese companies bidding for government contracts. Stocks such as BHEL, L&T and Siemens are seen at the centre of this debate, as easing restrictions could reshape competition, pricing and execution timelines across power generation and transmission projects.

For investors, brokerages agree that while easing restrictions could pressure certain domestic equipment players like BHEL, it could also lower costs, accelerate execution and support India’s long-term power capacity goals.

Read what brokerages have to say here.


Gold Price Check

Gold prices dropped across major Indian cities on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, Gold pressured by a strong US dollar and reduced safe-haven demand.

Today, the yellow metal is trading at Rs 137,930 while the white metal is at Rs 2,42,940, according to Bullions website.

Bullion was near $4,465 an ounce, having risen 3.4% in the week through Thursday, and was facing some downward pressure after US initial jobless claims came in slightly lower than expected for the week ending Jan. 3.


Stock Market News Live: Global Cues To Watch

  • Dow Jones continue momentum, as Nasdaq slips 

  • Rotation seen from tech stocks to other sectors  

  • Mixed cues from Asian markets  

  • Trump orders US government to buy $200bn in mortgage bonds 

  • US trade gap lowest since June 2009 

  • Dollar Index hits highest level since Dec 10 

  • Oil futures extend gain to $62/bbl-Trump threat to Iran 

  • Silver, Gold, Copper-continue sell-off 

  • Rio Tintoi in talks to buy Glencore to create world’s largest mining 


Nifty Today: What F&O Cues Indicate

  • Nifty January futures down by 1.03% to 25985 at a premium of 108 points.

  • Nifty January futures open interest up by 15.55%.

  • Nifty Options on Jan 13: Maximum Call open interest at 16200 and Maximum Put open interest at 25500.

  • Securities in ban period: SAIL and Sammaan Capital.


Dollar Check

  • The US Dollar index is up 0.09% at 98.712.

  • Euro was down 0.08% at 1.1649.

  • Pound was down 0.03% at 1.3430.

  • Yen was up 0.20% at 157.09.




