Stock Market Live Update: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Opening; Bajaj Finserv, BHEL, HUL, NHPC Shares In Focus
Bajaj Finserv, BHEL, HUL, NHPC, Voltas, Elecon Engineering shares in focus today.
BHEL Most At Risk If Curbs On Chinese Power Equipment Suppliers Ease, Say Brokerages
Brokerages are turning cautious on India’s power capital goods space as reports suggest the government may scrap the five-year-old curbs on Chinese companies bidding for government contracts. Stocks such as BHEL, L&T and Siemens are seen at the centre of this debate, as easing restrictions could reshape competition, pricing and execution timelines across power generation and transmission projects.
For investors, brokerages agree that while easing restrictions could pressure certain domestic equipment players like BHEL, it could also lower costs, accelerate execution and support India’s long-term power capacity goals.
Gold Price Check
Gold prices dropped across major Indian cities on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, Gold pressured by a strong US dollar and reduced safe-haven demand.
Today, the yellow metal is trading at Rs 137,930 while the white metal is at Rs 2,42,940, according to Bullions website.
Bullion was near $4,465 an ounce, having risen 3.4% in the week through Thursday, and was facing some downward pressure after US initial jobless claims came in slightly lower than expected for the week ending Jan. 3.
Stock Market News Live: Global Cues To Watch
Dow Jones continue momentum, as Nasdaq slips
Rotation seen from tech stocks to other sectors
Mixed cues from Asian markets
Trump orders US government to buy $200bn in mortgage bonds
US trade gap lowest since June 2009
Dollar Index hits highest level since Dec 10
Oil futures extend gain to $62/bbl-Trump threat to Iran
Silver, Gold, Copper-continue sell-off
Rio Tintoi in talks to buy Glencore to create world’s largest mining
Nifty Today: What F&O Cues Indicate
Nifty January futures down by 1.03% to 25985 at a premium of 108 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 15.55%.
Nifty Options on Jan 13: Maximum Call open interest at 16200 and Maximum Put open interest at 25500.
Securities in ban period: SAIL and Sammaan Capital.
Dollar Check
The US Dollar index is up 0.09% at 98.712.
Euro was down 0.08% at 1.1649.
Pound was down 0.03% at 1.3430.
Yen was up 0.20% at 157.09.