TCS, HCLTech, Infosys, Coforge To Announce Quarterly Earnings On These Dates — IT Q3 Results Calendar
Q3FY26 results from these IT companies are due in January 2026, alongside possible decisions on interim dividend payouts.
Many leading Indian IT companies will be announcing their October-December 2025 (Q3FY26) results soon, with Board meetings scheduled across January 2026. Along with the earnings updates, some of these companies will consider interim dividend announcements as well. TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Coforge are among the major names set to declare their quarterly numbers.
Tata Consultancy Services Q3 Results
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors for Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. The Board will review and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31.
In addition, directors are expected to consider the declaration of a third interim dividend for equity shareholders. If approved, the interim dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register of members or in the records of depositories as beneficial owners as of Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, which has been fixed as the record date.
TCS stated that the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities was closed on Dec. 24, 2025, and it will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are made public.
HCL Technologies Q3 Results Date And Dividend News
HCL Technologies has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, to consider the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31. The Board will also take up the proposal for payment of the fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, the company said in an exchange filing.
In accordance with HCL Tech’s code of conduct on prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for the company’s equity shares was closed on Dec. 25. The window will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results on Jan. 12, 2026.
Infosys Q3 Results
Infosys has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors for Jan. 13 and 14, 2026, to consider and approve the company’s financial performance for the quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31.
In compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the company has closed its trading window from Dec. 16. The window will reopen on Jan. 19, 2026, following the earnings release.
Infosys has also announced that it will host investor and analyst calls on Jan. 14, 2026, to discuss the quarterly results and provide a business outlook.
Coforge Q3 Results
The Board of Directors of Coforge will meet on Jan. 22, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The Board will also discuss a proposal for the payment of a third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 and, if approved, determine the record date for the payout.
A conference call with analysts and institutional investors is planned following the Board meeting, tentatively scheduled for 8:15 a.m. (IST) on Jan. 23, 2026, to discuss the financial results.
The trading window for dealing in the company’s securities will be closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives from Jan. 1, 2026. The window will reopen 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results.