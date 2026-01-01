TCS, HCLTech, Infosys, Coforge To Announce Quarterly Earnings On These Dates — IT Q3 Results Calendar

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors for Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. The Board will review and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31.

In addition, directors are expected to consider the declaration of a third interim dividend for equity shareholders. If approved, the interim dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register of members or in the records of depositories as beneficial owners as of Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, which has been fixed as the record date.

TCS stated that the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities was closed on Dec. 24, 2025, and it will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are made public.