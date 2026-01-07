India FY26 GDP Growth Seen At Two-Year High Of 7.4% Despite Trade Frictions

Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia FY26 GDP Growth Seen At Two-Year High Of 7.4% Despite Trade Frictions
07 Jan 2026, 04:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
india gdp growth
(Image: AI-generated using Gemini)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India's economy is estimated to have expanded at 7.4% in real terms in the financial year 2025-26, the highest level in two years, according to the First Advance Estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics on Wednesday. The growth rate was 6.5% during FY25 and 9.2% in FY24.

The nominal GDP, which accounts for inflation, is estimated to grow at 8% in the current fiscal.

The government said buoyant growth in services sector has been found to be a major driver in India's resilient economic expansion in the face of external pressures like the US tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty. Tertiary activities is projected to grow 7.3%.

Manufacturing and construction in the secondary sector has been estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7% despite trade pressures.

Agriculture and allied sector growth is expected to have slowed to 3.1% from 4.6% last year.

Private consumption, which fuels over half of the Indian economy, has been estimated to attain a growth rate of 7%, compared to 7.2% in the previous fiscal.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation, which measures the level of new investments, is projected at 7.8% growth rate, higher than 7.1% last year.

Export growth was marginally higher at 6.4% (from 6.3%), while imports rose 14.4% compared to a 3.7% decline in the previous year.

Real Gross Value Added (GVA), which measures the supply-side contribution in the economy, is projected to grow at 7.3%. Nominal GVA may grow at 7.7%.

