India FY26 GDP Growth Seen At Two-Year High Of 7.4% Despite Trade Frictions

India's economy is estimated to have expanded at 7.4% in real terms in the financial year 2025-26, the highest level in two years, according to the First Advance Estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics on Wednesday. The growth rate was 6.5% during FY25 and 9.2% in FY24.

The nominal GDP, which accounts for inflation, is estimated to grow at 8% in the current fiscal.

The government said buoyant growth in services sector has been found to be a major driver in India's resilient economic expansion in the face of external pressures like the US tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty. Tertiary activities is projected to grow 7.3%.

Manufacturing and construction in the secondary sector has been estimated to achieve a growth rate of 7% despite trade pressures.

Agriculture and allied sector growth is expected to have slowed to 3.1% from 4.6% last year.