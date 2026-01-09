US Supreme Court Tariff Decision LIVE: Stocks Rise Ahead Of Consequential Ruling On Trump Policy

From India’s perspective, the US court's judgment carries tangible consequences. The decision could decide the fate of high tariffs on Indian exports, shape Washington’s stance on India’s purchases of Russian oil, and determine whether talks on an India–US trade agreement can be brought back to life.

India has been one of the hardest hit by Trump’s hardline trade measures. Tariffs on Indian goods were lifted to 50% in August last year, the highest imposed on any large economy, with a quarter of the increase directly tied to New Delhi’s continued buying of Russian oil.

Beyond tariffs, the court’s decision may influence whether the India–US trade agreement can be revived. After six rounds of inconclusive negotiations, duties remain the central obstacle.