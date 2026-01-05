Bharat Coking Coal IPO To Reflect 'Real Value' In Market, OFS Proceeds Directed To Capex

According to Agrawal, Coal India has eight subsidiaries but Bharat Coking Coal is different from the other subsidiaries as it is coking coal. The others are non-coking coal. ''The subsidiary's value was not reflecting in the real value of Coal India. So, Coal India has decided to bring the OFS of 10%.''

''We had got the mandate for 25%. Hence, 10% we are offloading, so that the 'real value' of coking coal will be reflected in the market and people can realise the true value,'' said Agrawal while explaining the IPO's objective.

''Coal India has a huge capex plan for the next five years in different areas. Bharat Coking Coal IPO proceeds will be utilised for Coal India's capex,'' he said. BCCL's projected profit is over Rs 2,000-2,500 crore every year and depreciation is nearly Rs 400 crore. ''Capex requirement is only Rs 1,000 crore per year. Hence, it has sufficient funds to meet the capex requirement and serve the dividend of their stakeholders,'' he added.

Discussing the production, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Chairman & MD, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, said, ''Currently we are producing 40-40.5 million ton per year. In the coming years, it will go upto 54 million tonnes. We are India's prime producer of coking coal accounting for 58.5% of total production.''