⁠Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP Today: Here’s What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of Jan. 9 Opening

The Bharat Coking Coal IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 1,071.11 crore. The IPO comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 46.57 crore shares, without any fresh issuance of shares.

The price band for the Bharat Coking Coal IPO has been set between Rs 21 and Rs 23 per share. The lot size for an application is 600 shares. The retail investors are required to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 13,800 per application, based on the upper end of the price band.

For small non-institutional investors (NIIs), the minimum investment is 15 lots, or 9,000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,07,000, while big NIIs must apply for at least 73 lots, or 43,800 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 10,07,400.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Refunds and credit of shares to investors’ Demat accounts are likely to be completed by Thursday, Jan. 15. Shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, Jan. 16.

IDBI Capital Markets Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.