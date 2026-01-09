Nifty Slips Below 25,700, Sensex Falls Nearly 700 Points — Five Reasons Why Stock Market Is Falling Today

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended losses for the fifth consecutive session on Friday ahead of US courts decision on President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Nifty fell below 25,700, while Sensex was down nearly 700 points. The broader segment of the market was also in the negative, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 0.39% and Smallcap 250 index down 0.94%.

Nifty 50 fell nearly 1% lower to 25,665.15, while Sensex was down 0.80% to 83,506.79.

Reflecting heightened nervousness, the India VIX surged over 3% on Friday, signalling a rise in expected volatility.