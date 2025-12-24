Outlook 2026: Nifty Poised For Upside? This Market Veteran Pegs Two Sectors As 'Opportunities Of The Year'

According to Shah, after going through so much negativity in the last six months on so many counts, the fact that the benchmark Nifty 50 index is at 26,200 itself is an indication that the market is still on a firm footing.

''Markets are headed for much high levels. The earnings results coming in January might just validate the government measures that came up in the last 6-8 months. If that happens, then I don't think the Indian stock market valuations are stretched," said Shah. World markets doing better than India is another concept altogether, according to the market veteran.

On a standalone basis, Nifty had a breakout a few days back. "Once we get past the levels of 26,250, from a near-term perspective, I'm looking at 26,700 as the target. Our medium-term target stays at 27,500," he said.