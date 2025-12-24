US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Little Changed; Intel Stock Down 2%

Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Little Changed; Intel Stock Down 2%
Intel Corp.'s stock was trading 2.12% lower after Nvidia reportedly stopped a test to use Intel’s production process to make advanced chips.

24 Dec 2025, 08:15 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: NYSE/ X)</p></div>
(Image: NYSE/ X)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The main US stock market indices opened on a not-so-merry note on Christmas eve and stayed little changed.

The S&P 500 opened flat at 6,909.51, tech-heavy Nasdaq composite opened on a similar note at 23,561.38, while Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.08% or 39.88 points to 48,402.53.

(This is a developing story)

