RailTel Shares Rise Most In Four Months After Rs 209-Crore Order Win

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. shares recorded their biggest jump in four months during early trade on Monday after securing a contract from the Bihar government.

The company received a letter of award from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council on Saturday for a project focused on enhancing education quality under the PM SHRI scheme. The order size is Rs 209 crore.

Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at improving the quality of education and infrastructure in schools. The PM SHRI schools showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

RailTel is a 'Mini Ratna' PSU under the Ministry of Railways. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Railways and was established to provide broadband and multimedia services across the country and to modernize the Indian Railways' communication systems.