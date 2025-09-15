Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Flat At Pre-Open; ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Waaree Energies Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.07% 16.50 points higher at 25,175 as of 8:35 a.m. Track live updates on Indian stock markets here with NDTV Profit.
Stock Market LIVE: SEAMEC Princess Starts Second Season Of Daman Upside
SEAMEC Princess started a second season of pipeline replacement project. The vessel has started a second season of daman upside development project, the company said in the exchange filing.
Stock Market Today: Buy United Spirits, Radico Khaitan And Allied Blenders, Says Jefferies On Initiating Coverage
Jefferies initiated coverage in the alcoholic beverage space of India. The brokerage has given a 'Buy' rating to United Spirits Ltd., Radico Khatian Ltd., and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. upon coverage initiation. The brokerage notes that "the spirits category offers premiumisation-led strong growth potential, with double-digit top-line compound annual growth rates across companies and meaningful room to expand margins."
LIVE: Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.48%
LIVE: Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 88.28 against US Dollar
Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Hospital, ICICI Bank, Religare Enterprises, Engineers India And More
Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Religare Enterprises Ltd., Engineers India Ltd. and Ceigall Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investor's attention on Monday.