Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Flat At Pre-Open; ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Waaree Energies Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.07% 16.50 points higher at 25,175 as of 8:35 a.m. Track live updates on Indian stock markets here with NDTV Profit.

15 Sep 2025, 09:08 AM IST i
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open lower on Monday. (Photo: Freepik)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 will likely find support at 25,000 level and face resistance at 25,100. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as investors are bracing for monetary policy decision from central banks in the US, Canada, and Japan.

Stock Market LIVE: SEAMEC Princess Starts Second Season Of Daman Upside

SEAMEC Princess started a second season of pipeline replacement project. The vessel has started a second season of daman upside development project, the company said in the exchange filing.


Stock Market Today: Buy United Spirits, Radico Khaitan And Allied Blenders, Says Jefferies On Initiating Coverage

Jefferies initiated coverage in the alcoholic beverage space of India. The brokerage has given a 'Buy' rating to United Spirits Ltd., Radico Khatian Ltd., and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. upon coverage initiation. The brokerage notes that "the spirits category offers premiumisation-led strong growth potential, with double-digit top-line compound annual growth rates across companies and meaningful room to expand margins."

LIVE: Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.48%

Source: Bloomberg


LIVE: Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar

  • Rupee opened flat at 88.28 against US Dollar

Source: Bloomberg


Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Hospital, ICICI Bank, Religare Enterprises, Engineers India And More

Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Religare Enterprises Ltd., Engineers India Ltd. and Ceigall Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investor's attention on Monday.

