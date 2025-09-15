Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Flat At Pre-Open; ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Waaree Energies Shares In Focus

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open lower on Monday. (Photo: Freepik)

ADVERTISEMENT

Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 will likely find support at 25,000 level and face resistance at 25,100. Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as investors are bracing for monetary policy decision from central banks in the US, Canada, and Japan.