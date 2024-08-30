Nifty Notches Best Win Streak, AI Takes Spotlight At RIL AGM, Q1 GDP Slows And More — The Week That Was

India's equity markets once again grabbed headlines this week with the 50-stock gauge— NSE Nifty 50—marking a rally like never before. However, overseas investors on the driver's seat in the primary rather than the secondary market.

The week that ended also saw India's most valuable company announce a bonus issue with its chairman holding a special focus on artificial intelligence. The frenzy in India's initial public offerings also took centre stage during the week.

India's gross domestic product for the first quarter grew at the slowest pace in five quarters.

NDTV Profit, in its weekly news wrap every Friday, brings you the mega events across businesses, industries and countries that have impacted investors' wealth.