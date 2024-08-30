Cap On Sugar Diversion For Ethanol Removed To Address Uttar Pradesh Cane Dues

The Indian government on Aug. 29 removed cap on sugar diversion for ethanol production for the Ethanol Supply Year starting November 1. The move will help bring down the case arrears to farmers that has again climbed to over Rs 5,000 crore.Ethanol Supply Year is between November 1 to October 31 and it coincides with the sugarcane crushing season.In a normal sugar season, the production of sugar is around 320-360 lakh metric tonne (LM...