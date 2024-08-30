NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceEight Core Industries Grew By 6.1% In July
The index of eight core industries grew by 6.1% in July, as compared to 4% in June, on an annual basis.

30 Aug 2024, 05:17 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The index of eight core industries grew by 6.1% in July, as compared to 4% in June, on an annual basis, according to data released by the government on Friday.

Break-Up Across Eight Core Sectors In July (YoY)

  • Coal output rose 6.8% in July versus 14.8% in June.

  • Crude oil output falls 2.9% as against a decline of 2.6% last month.

  • Natural gas output falls 1.3% versus 3.3% previously.

  • Petroleum refinery products rose 6.6% after falling by 1.5% in the previous month.

  • Fertiliser production rose 5.3% versus 2.4%.

  • Steel output rose 7.2% versus 2.7% in June.

  • Cement output rose 5.5% versus 1.9% in the last month.

  • Electricity output rose 7% as compared to 7.7% in the previous month.

