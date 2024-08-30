India's Q1 GDP Growth Rate Slows To Five-Quarter Low Of 6.7%; GVA Grows By 6.8%

India's gross domestic product grew at the slowest pace in five quarters, even as GVA growth saw a pickup.

The gross domestic product grew 6.7% in the April-June quarter, lower than 7.8% in the January-March 2024 quarter and 8.2% in the year-ago period, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical office on Friday. Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is estimated to have grown 6.8% as compared with 6.3% in the preceding quarter.

GDP was estimated to grow 6.8% in the first quarter, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. GVA growth was pegged at 6.5%.