Nifty Records Best Winning Streak Since Launch As ICICI Bank, Airtel Lead: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record closing high on Friday, with the Nifty 50 extending gains for the 12th consecutive session, marking the best rally since its launch in 1996. Sensex rose for the ninth consecutive session.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.40%, or 100.55 points, higher at 25,252.50, and the Sensex closed 0.28%, or 231.16 points, up at 82,365.77. Intraday, the Nifty hit a new record high of 25,263.20 and the Sensex touched a fresh lifetime high of 82,637.03.

"Despite the index gapping up by nearly 95 points, it traded in a tight range of 69 points. It showed mild volatility in the final thirty minutes and marked fresh highs at 25,268," said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst, StoxBox. "However, the index closed near the day’s opening price and closed on an indecision note. "