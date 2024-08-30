Reliance Group Stocks Fail To Gain After Bonus Share Issue, Growth Guidance

Shares of most companies belonging to the Reliance Industries Ltd. group failed to gain momentum on Friday, despite a bonus share issuance announcement and double growth guidance in the next five years in its annual general meeting on Thursday.

Most shares of Reliance Group companies ended lower, with Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd. leading the loss. The market cap of these companies decreased by Rs 14,594 crore to Rs 23.51 lakh crore.

The petrochemical to telecom business conglomerate announced it will consider bonus issues in a 1:1 ratio on Sept. 5 by capitalising on reserves. The news came just before Reliance Industries hosted its 47th annual general meeting on Thursday.

In the annual general meeting, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the company's operating profit will double in the next five years on the back of growth in the telecom, renewable, and retail segments.