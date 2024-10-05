RBI Monetary Policy Decision, TCS Kicks Off Q2 Earnings Season, US Inflation Data: The Week Ahead

India has a busy week ahead as it begins its second quarter earnings season and the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee convenes to determine key policy rates.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) will announce its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday. Economists are forecasting that the RBI is shifting from a hawkish to a neutral stance. Following the US Federal Reserve's jumbo 50 basis points rate cut, the consensus is split between a hold on rates and a 25 basis point cut.

Indian primary markets will see the initial public offering of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd. Hyundai Motor India Pvt. is expected to announce the date for its IPO issue—touted to be the country’s largest IPO of the year.

In the US, September CPI data and Federal Reserve meeting minutes will be released. The minutes will reveal the consensus behind the 50 basis-point rate cut and provide insight into the Fed's labour market outlook and economic risks.

In the Asia-Pacific region, central banks in South Korea and New Zealand will announce policy decisions next week, and Samsung Electronics Co. will release its earnings.