Garuda Construction, Patel Retail Get SEBI Approval To Float IPOs

Garuda Construction and Engineering's proposed public offering consists of a fresh issue of 183 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 95 lakh shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The value of the IPO was not known.

The offer for sale consists of the sale of 95 lakh equity shares by promoter group PKH Ventures Ltd.

Corpwis Advisors Pvt. and Link Intime India Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. Net proceeds from the issue will be used for funding working capital requirements, general corporate expenses, and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.