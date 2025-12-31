India, Other EMs To Outshine Global Peers In 2026? Renowned 2008 Market Crash Predictor Makes Bold Claim

According to Walker, as many of the data sets in the US were delayed because of the government shutdown in late 2025, which eventually weighed on key investment decisions by major multinational firms. Many companies paused investments due to tariff-related uncertainties.

''The US GDP rose at a 4.8% annualised growth rate. However, people only look at headline number and think everything is pretty good. However, investment is key to any economy. Investments in the US were flat on a sequential basis and only up 1% on a year-on-year basis,'' said Walker.

According to the economist, the US GDP indicators suggest that the economy is heading into a weak 2026. The rising government debt levels in advanced economies are a major concern for global markets. The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty will weigh on pending investment decisions.

In the US and UK, the government debt-to GDP ratios are above 100%. Most institutions are also projecting a weaker 2026 in terms of growth. US is also heading towards a recession, according to Aletheia Capital.