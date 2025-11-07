'Too Much Debt, Too Little Time': Ray Dalio’s Stark Warning For US Economy

American billionaire and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio has warned about the dangers of excessive debt during economic downturns. He said that history shows a clear pattern in such situations, warning against the United States’ soaring national debt.

“History shows us that having too much debt during an economic downturn leads to a classic, self-reinforcing cycle where: The empire can no longer borrow the money to repay its debts,” he said on X on Friday.

Dalio explained that such circumstances push the regime to print more money, which devalues the currency and raises inflation.

“Living standards decline, leading to the rise of political extremism. Turbulent economic conditions undermine productivity and there is conflict about how to divide the shrinking resources,” the founder of Bridgewater Associates further noted.