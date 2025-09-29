US Economy Will Only Get Murkier If Key Data Is Delayed In Shutdown

Lawmakers are careening toward a shutdown of the federal government that could deprive policymakers, business leaders and investors of critical data they need to assess the state of the US economy.

Many federal operations will pause and nonessential employees will be furloughed or fired if lawmakers can’t reach an agreement by the time the current fiscal year ends on Tuesday. That would likely delay the release of gold standard government economic releases, including — first and foremost — the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Given uncertainty about the impact President Donald Trump’s policies are having on the US economy, federal gauges of employment, inflation and spending are all the more important. Any postponement could hamper key policy decisions, such as whether the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates again when it meets next month.

“You don’t want to be flying blind in a foggy environment,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon.

Should the government shut down after Sept. 30, the first major release poised to be affected is the BLS employment report, scheduled for Oct. 3. The agency’s marquee report on inflation — the consumer price index — would be the next big one on the docket, while reports on retail sales and new residential construction from the Census Bureau are also at risk of being delayed.