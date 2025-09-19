EM Investors Underweight On India But Time Ripe For Bounce, Says Jefferies' Top Analyst

Indian stock markets are "ripe" for a short-term bounce after being largely range-bound for a while, according to a senior Jefferies India analyst. "Two-thirds of emerging market investors are underweight on India," Mahesh Nandurkar, head of research and managing director at the multinational investment firm, told NDTV Profit.

He drew attention to the foreign capital outflow from the domestic market this year for the first time since 2022. Foreign investors have moved nearly Rs 98,000 crore or $11.2 billion out of Indian debt and equity markets so far in 2025, as per NSDL data. From stocks, they have taken out Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

Foreign investors are sitting on a record amount of short positions, the Jefferies analyst said. The FII Nifty Long ratio dipped to its lowest in nearly two years earlier this month, indicating a bearish mood among overseas investors.