Charting The Global Economy: UK, Japan Budgets; Wary US Consumers

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves did enough in the UK budget to help her and Prime Minister Keir Starmer survive for now, building back a vital fiscal buffer and expanding welfare.

Over in Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government plans to issue more new bonds to fund its economic package than the corresponding amount last year, as concerns smolder over the nation’s public finances and rising yields.

In the US, consumers exercised caution going into the longest-ever government shutdown, and early signs suggest holiday spending will be concentrated more on snagging deals for essentials rather than discretionary items.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics: