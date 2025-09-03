GST 2.0—The Big 'Antidote' To US Tariff Pain? Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah Favours THIS Trading Move

According to Shah, the Indian stock market will be volatile and choppy for now and react to events at this point in time. "Currently, the market is discounting US tariffs as short-term in nature. If there's an escalation, for example, if European nations join in, or if it gets extended from the current set of goods and baskets to, let's say, include pharma or something else, then there will certainly be a correction in the market," explained Shah.

According to the D-Street expert, the future trend of the market is more likely to be driven by earnings rather than valuation and re-rating. So, the way corporate earnings growth picks up after a 'somewhat' subdued first quarter will also determine what happens to the market trend.

On making the right trading move in the current market scenario, Shah suggested, "At best, my best guess is that events will continue to shape the market, and this will be a market which will be a 'buy on correction' rather than a 'sell on rally' for a long-term investor."

Coming to whether the consumption uptick will bolster the stock market sentiment, Shah believes that for markets to go up, buying has to be more aggressive than the selling. "For domestic buyers to become aggressive and give an exit to FPIs, either the earnings growth acceleration will be required or some of the current geopolitical headwinds must turn down."

"On the other hand, if the domestic situation worsens, then FPI selling may become aggressive," added Shah. According to the Kotak expert, it will be a 'bottoms-up stock pickers' market, rather than a top-down allocation.