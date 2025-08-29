GST Reforms: Check Out Item-Wise Proposed Rates To Be Taken Up In Next Meeting

The 56th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 3–4. The meeting is expected to focus on a major overhaul of the indirect tax structure, with the Centre pushing for a simplified two-rate system to replace the existing four-slab framework.

At the heart of the discussion will be the Group of Ministers’ recommendation to retain only the 5% and 18% GST slabs, effectively eliminating the 12% and 28% categories.

In addition, the GoM has proposed a flat 40% levy on select luxury and sin goods, streamlining the current structure that includes a 28% base rate plus a variable cess.

Among other notable proposals is the plan to bring several daily-use items under the nil GST bracket. Products such as loose paneer, pizza, bread, khakhra, chapati, and roti, which are currently taxed at 5% or 18% could soon be exempt from GST.