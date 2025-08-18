Q1 Earnings Disappoint, Market Eyes Liquidity For Recovery | Open Interest

Several factors contributed to the weaker earnings. The US Federal Reserve’s pause in interest rates reduced discretionary spending, weighing on technology sector performance. In addition, US banks and financial firms are increasingly moving IT operations in-house through Global Capability Centres, thereby cutting outsourcing to Indian IT companies.

The situation was further complicated by the Trump administration’s tariff measures, which have created uncertainty for Indian exporters. A 25% tariff, followed by an additional 25% secondary tariff effective August 27, has rendered nearly half of India’s US export basket uncompetitive. Apparel, leather and other labour-intensive sectors are among the worst affected, with Vietnam, Bangladesh and Cambodia likely to gain market share.

While pharma and semiconductor or telecom equipment (iPhones) have so far been exempt, pending Section 232 investigations could pave the way for graded tariff hikes, pushing more manufacturing back to the US.

At the end of the first quarter, annualised Nifty 50 earnings growth slipped to 9%, down from the earlier estimate of 11%. Analysts are increasingly shifting their valuation models to FY27, suggesting muted FY26 earnings. Further downgrades appear likely as tariff uncertainties continue to weigh on company performance. Nearly 60% of the Nifty constituents will struggle to meet the same EPS as FY25.