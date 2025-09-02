Massive GST Rate Cut Proposed On Over 150 Items; Revenue Hit Pegged At Rs 50,000–60,000 Crore

The GST Council is all set to take a final call during its crucial two-day meeting on Sept. 3-4 on the Centre’s proposal to slash GST rates on more than 150 items as part of its comprehensive rate rejig exercise. The move aims to ease the tax burden on households and spur consumption ahead of the festive season.

The proposals include shifting several items from the higher 12% and 18% GST slabs to the 5% slab or even to the Nil GST category, which means complete exemption.

A significant part of the plan is the expansion of the Nil GST category. Among the items proposed to be fully exempt from GST are commonly consumed food items such as loose paneer, khakhra, pizza bread, chapati, and roti, all of which currently attract 5% to 18% GST.