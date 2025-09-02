Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank Shares In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank Shares In Focus

Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 2.

02 Sep 2025, 08:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to continue their gain on Tuesday. The resistance for the Nifty 50 is at 24,800.(Photo: Freepik)
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit. The NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex 50 is expected to open higher. The Nifty 50 will likely face resistance at 24,800 and once it breaches it, it may rally up to 25,000 with a small hurdle at 24,900. Auto stocks including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Tata Motors will be in focus as they have just released their August sales numbers.
Upcoming IPO: Leap India Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Raise Rs 2,400 Crore Via Fresh Issue, OFS

Leap India Ltd. has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 2,400 crore from the primary market. Its initial offer comprises of both the fresh issue and offer for sale.

Lead India is offering shares worth Rs 400 crore as fresh issue, while promoters are offloading shares worth Rs 2,000 crore as offer for sales. The face value of each share is Rs 1.

Stock Market LIVE: HSBC India Strategy

  • Reassess risk framework to look for signs of favourable shifts that can support Indian equities

  • Find improvements in some of the factors driving equities, we think the upside potential over the near term is still limited

  • Earnings growth faces downside risks

  • Increase in equity supply remains an issue

  • Tariffs won’t derail the market as the direct impact on the earnings of listed companies is likely to be muted

  • More competition, lower margins

  • While valuations are now less demanding, still see limited scope for rerating over the short term

  • Consumption prospects are improving amid government tax stimulus and easing inflation

  • Private capex is subdued and limited to just two sectors – energy and mining

  • Monetary policy is more supportive and can ease the pressure on banks

  • India and China both markets can perform simultaneously

  • Remain neutral India in a regional context


Asia Market Update LIVE: Nikkei 225 And KOSPI Rise 

Markets in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan rose early trade on Tuesday buoyed by technology stock after artificial intelligence boom. The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.37% and 0.79% higher, respectively as of 7:41 a.m.

Markets in China and Hong Kong were slightly lower bucking the trend.

US Market Update: Dow Jones And S&P 500 Futures Trade Flat  

US stock futures were trading on a flat note in Asia session on lack of significant cues. Markets in the US were closed for Labor Day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices were trading flat. The Nasdaq 100 future was trading 0.01% down as of 7:37 a.m.

LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.1% or 25 points higher at 24,735.50 as of 6:31 a.m., which indicated a higher open for the NSE Nifty 50.

Traders will keep an eye on Bharat Electronics Ltd., Coal India Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. because of the overnight news flow.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after three straight sessions of decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 198.2 points or 0.81% higher at 24,625.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 554.84 points or 0.7% up at 80,364.49.

