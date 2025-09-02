Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank Shares In Focus
Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 2.
- Oldest First
Upcoming IPO: Leap India Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Raise Rs 2,400 Crore Via Fresh Issue, OFS
Leap India Ltd. has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 2,400 crore from the primary market. Its initial offer comprises of both the fresh issue and offer for sale.
Lead India is offering shares worth Rs 400 crore as fresh issue, while promoters are offloading shares worth Rs 2,000 crore as offer for sales. The face value of each share is Rs 1.
ALSO READ
Upcoming IPO: Leap India Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Raise Rs 2,400 Crore Via Fresh Issue, OFS
Stock Market LIVE: HSBC India Strategy
Reassess risk framework to look for signs of favourable shifts that can support Indian equities
Find improvements in some of the factors driving equities, we think the upside potential over the near term is still limited
Earnings growth faces downside risks
Increase in equity supply remains an issue
Tariffs won’t derail the market as the direct impact on the earnings of listed companies is likely to be muted
More competition, lower margins
While valuations are now less demanding, still see limited scope for rerating over the short term
Consumption prospects are improving amid government tax stimulus and easing inflation
Private capex is subdued and limited to just two sectors – energy and mining
Monetary policy is more supportive and can ease the pressure on banks
India and China both markets can perform simultaneously
Remain neutral India in a regional context
Asia Market Update LIVE: Nikkei 225 And KOSPI Rise
Markets in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan rose early trade on Tuesday buoyed by technology stock after artificial intelligence boom. The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.37% and 0.79% higher, respectively as of 7:41 a.m.
Markets in China and Hong Kong were slightly lower bucking the trend.
US Market Update: Dow Jones And S&P 500 Futures Trade Flat
US stock futures were trading on a flat note in Asia session on lack of significant cues. Markets in the US were closed for Labor Day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indices were trading flat. The Nasdaq 100 future was trading 0.01% down as of 7:37 a.m.
LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.1% or 25 points higher at 24,735.50 as of 6:31 a.m., which indicated a higher open for the NSE Nifty 50.
Traders will keep an eye on Bharat Electronics Ltd., Coal India Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. because of the overnight news flow.
The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after three straight sessions of decline.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 198.2 points or 0.81% higher at 24,625.05 and the BSE Sensex closed 554.84 points or 0.7% up at 80,364.49.