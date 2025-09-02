Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; BEL, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank Shares In Focus

Leap India Ltd. has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise Rs 2,400 crore from the primary market. Its initial offer comprises of both the fresh issue and offer for sale.

Lead India is offering shares worth Rs 400 crore as fresh issue, while promoters are offloading shares worth Rs 2,000 crore as offer for sales. The face value of each share is Rs 1.