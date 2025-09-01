Trump Says India Offered To Cut Tariffs To 'Nothing', Calls Trading Ties So Far A 'One-Sided Disaster'

US President Donald Trump on Monday said India has offered to slash its import tariffs on American goods to "nothing". The remarks come in the backdrop of a plunge in ties between the two countries, with the US slapping levies as high as 50% on Indian goods.

"What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest 'client', but we sell them very little," Trump said on social media platform Truth Social.

"They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago," he added.

Trump's remarks come amid the uncertainty over the fate of India-US trade talks, with the sixth round of negotiations planned in August-end being called off. The two sides have so far held five rounds of talks, with access to India's agriculture and animal husbandry sectors likely emerging as one of the key sticking points.