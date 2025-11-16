FOMC Minutes, Pre-Budget Meetings, PMI Data, PhysicsWallah Listing, Nvidia Earnings—The Week Ahead

Domestic PMI data, US Federal Reserve meeting minutes and the progress on India-US trade deal negotiations are likely to influence movement in the equity market in the week ahead. Moreover, the trading activity of foreign investors would also influence the equity market trends.

"Looking ahead, market direction will hinge on key macro triggers such as India’s PMI data, U.S. jobless claims, FOMC minutes and progress on U.S.–India trade negotiations. A prudent approach would be to focus on sectors with strong fundamentals, clear earnings visibility, and structural tailwinds—positioning portfolios for potential upgrades in H2FY26," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.