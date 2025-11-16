FOMC Minutes, Pre-Budget Meetings, PMI Data, PhysicsWallah Listing, Nvidia Earnings—The Week Ahead
Domestic PMI data, US Federal Reserve meeting minutes and the progress on India-US trade deal negotiations are likely to influence movement in the equity market in the week ahead. Moreover, the trading activity of foreign investors would also influence the equity market trends.
"Looking ahead, market direction will hinge on key macro triggers such as India’s PMI data, U.S. jobless claims, FOMC minutes and progress on U.S.–India trade negotiations. A prudent approach would be to focus on sectors with strong fundamentals, clear earnings visibility, and structural tailwinds—positioning portfolios for potential upgrades in H2FY26," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.
Markets on Home Turf
Indian equity markets ended the week on a strong note, with benchmark indices gaining on the resolution of the U.S. government shutdown, supported by strong domestic fundamentals, stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings, and easing inflation.
Record-low October inflation reinforced expectations of an RBI rate cut, adding momentum to domestic equities. Sectoral momentum was broad-based, led by gains in IT, Pharma, healthcare and Auto stocks. Toward the week’s close, the NDA’s Bihar election victory bolstered investor confidence, but fading expectations of a U.S. Fed rate cut triggered profit booking in IT stocks, tempering their earlier gains.
PMI Data, Pre-Budget Meetings
The Finance Minister will resume its pre-Budget consultation from Nov. 18, engaging with a series of stakeholders as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2026–27. The first day of consultations will begin with representatives from the capital markets, followed by a session with startups, and will conclude with discussions involving the manufacturing sector.
Primary Market Action
Among the mainboard, only Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. IPO will open for subscription, while among the SMEs we will Gallard Steel Ltd. IPO making its debut.
New Players on D-Street
The shares of Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will list on both NSE and BSE on Nov. 20 while those of Capillary Technologies will list on Nov. 21. Notably, shares of ed-tech giant PhysicsWallah will debut on stock exchanges on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and Tenneco Clean Air will list on Nov. 19, 2025.
Corporate Actions
This week, the market will focus on major dividend payouts from the likes of Ashok Leyland, Cochin Shipyard, and Asian Paints. NBCC (India), IRCTC, Sonata Software also have record dates lined up this week.
Global Cues: FOMC Minutes, Nvidia Earnings
Globally, market mood will be shaped by key US economic releases, including the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes. Additionally, the ongoing volatility in AI-linked stocks will remain a key factor to watch, given its potential to influence broader market sentiment
With its AI chips, semiconductor giant Nvidia has been a bellwether for the theme that has lifted shares of an array of tech names as well as other companies involved in the vast infrastructure expansion to support AI use.
Nvidia shares have soared about 1,000% since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. This includes a year-to-date gain of more than 40% that made Nvidia the first company to surpass $5 trillion in market value last month.