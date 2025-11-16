Dividend Stocks This Week: Page Industries Tops List With Highest Payout; IRCTC, Asian Paints In Focus

Page Industries Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), Asian Paints Ltd., MRF Ltd., and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. are among the many prominent companies set to distribute interim dividends to their stakeholders this week, with ex-dates falling between November 17 and November 21, 2025.

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date—which typically follows the Ex-Date—will not qualify for the dividend payment, making it crucial for investors to buy the shares before the Ex-Date.