Dividend Stocks This Week: Page Industries Tops List With Highest Payout; IRCTC, Asian Paints In Focus
Page Industries Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. Asian Paints Ltd., MRF Ltd., are among the many prominent companies set to distribute interim dividends.
Page Industries Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), Asian Paints Ltd., MRF Ltd., and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. are among the many prominent companies set to distribute interim dividends to their stakeholders this week, with ex-dates falling between November 17 and November 21, 2025.
To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date—which typically follows the Ex-Date—will not qualify for the dividend payment, making it crucial for investors to buy the shares before the Ex-Date.
ALSO READ
Corporate Actions This Week: Asian Paints, Cochin Shipyard, IRCTC, Others To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List
The most significant interim dividend announced this week comes from Page Industries Ltd., which is offering a substantial payout of Rs 125 per share with an ex-date of November 19.
Following closely is Taparia Tools Ltd., which is distributing an interim dividend of Rs 32.50 per share, also with an ex-date of November 19.
Several other companies are offering notable payouts. CARE Ratings Ltd. is offering Rs 8 per share, while Banco Products (India) Ltd. is paying out Rs 7 per share. Other significant disbursements include:
Furthermore, several major companies, including MRF Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Sun TV Network Ltd., and POCL Enterprises Ltd., are also slated to issue their interim dividends this week, though the specific monetary value per share for these payouts was not explicitly disclosed in the announced purpose.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.
Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends. Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the dividend distribution tax. The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.