Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Apollo Tyres, Tata Motors, Concord Biotech In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.09% or 22.50 points higher at 25,848.50 as of 7:05 a.m. The November Future contract of GIFT Nifty, which usually provides cue for open of NSE Nifty 50, is recovering from a straight two sessions of loss on Friday morning.

However, the NSE Nifty 50 is expected to open in red tracking the loss in global equities.

Traders will keep an eye on Voltas, Tega Industries, Muthoot Finance, Vishal Megamart, Jubilant FoodWorks, Tata Motors because of the second-quarter results.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index erased gains from the day's high and ended flat at 25,879.15, seeing an uptick of 0.01% or 3.35 points. Top Nifty gainers include Asian Paints Ltd. and Hindalco Ltd., whereas Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. fell the most.