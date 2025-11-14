Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Apollo Tyres, Tata Motors, Concord Biotech In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open; Apollo Tyres, Tata Motors, Concord Biotech In Focus

Track live updates on stock market news, share price movement, and analysts' view here.

14 Nov 2025, 07:14 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Stock Market Holiday
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex may open on a negative note.  (Image: NDTV Profit)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open on a negative note because of losses in global equities. Asian and American stocks decline on concern over US Federal Reserve's rate cut outlook and concern on technology stock valuations. The NSE Nifty 50 will likely find strong support at 25,500 after it breaks 25,700 support level.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.09% or 22.50 points higher at 25,848.50 as of 7:05 a.m. The November Future contract of GIFT Nifty, which usually provides cue for open of NSE Nifty 50, is recovering from a straight two sessions of loss on Friday morning.

However, the NSE Nifty 50 is expected to open in red tracking the loss in global equities.

Traders will keep an eye on Voltas, Tega Industries, Muthoot Finance, Vishal Megamart, Jubilant FoodWorks, Tata Motors because of the second-quarter results.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index erased gains from the day's high and ended flat at 25,879.15, seeing an uptick of 0.01% or 3.35 points. Top Nifty gainers include Asian Paints Ltd. and Hindalco Ltd., whereas Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. fell the most.

Trade Setup For Nov. 14: Nifty Finds Support At 25,300–25,400 — Key Levels To Watch
Trade Setup For Nov. 14: Nifty Finds Support At 25,300–25,400 — Key Levels To Watch
