PhysicsWallah IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

The allotment for the Physics Wallah IPO will be finalised on Friday, November 14, and the company's shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 18.

The initial public offering of PhysicsWallah was fully subscribed on the last day of bidding on Thursday. According to BSE data, the Rs 3,100 crore IPO received bids for 33,62,27,044 shares against 18,62,04,143 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.81 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing 2.70 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 1.06 times, whereas non-institutional investors booked their quota over 0.4 times

The Physics Wallah IPO was a fresh issue of 28.44 crore shares, valued at Rs 3,100 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares, amounting to Rs 380 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 103-Rs 109 per share.