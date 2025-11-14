PhysicsWallah IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India
Investors can check the Physics Wallah IPO IPO allotment status on the official website of MUFG Intime India, and on the BSE and NSE websites by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
The allotment for the Physics Wallah IPO will be finalised on Friday, November 14, and the company's shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 18.
The initial public offering of PhysicsWallah was fully subscribed on the last day of bidding on Thursday. According to BSE data, the Rs 3,100 crore IPO received bids for 33,62,27,044 shares against 18,62,04,143 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.81 times.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing 2.70 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 1.06 times, whereas non-institutional investors booked their quota over 0.4 times
The Physics Wallah IPO was a fresh issue of 28.44 crore shares, valued at Rs 3,100 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares, amounting to Rs 380 crore.
The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 103-Rs 109 per share.
How To Check Physics Wallah IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the MUFG Intime website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "PhysicsWallah Ltd." from the dropdown list for company names.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Physics Wallah IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "PhysicsWallah Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Physics Wallah IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
Select "PHYSICS" as the issue symbol.
Enter PAN and Application Number.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Physics Wallah IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the PhysicsWallah IPO stood at Rs 0 as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 14. This means that the unlisted shares of Physics Wallah Limited were trading flat in the private market.
The highest GMP recorded for the Physics Wallah IPO was Rs 5.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data as per InvestorGain.
Use Of Proceeds
PhysicsWallah will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for various purposes. It will use Rs 710 crore for marketing initiatives, Rs 548 crore for lease payments of existing identified offline and hybrid centers operated by the company, Rs 460 crore for capital expenditure for fit-outs of new offline and hybrid centers, and Rs 471 crore for investment in subsidiary Xylem Learning Pvt.