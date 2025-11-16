IPO Tracker: Two Issues Open For Bidding This Week; PhysicsWallah Listing In Focus

The IPO rush has died down and only two new initial public offerings will hit the Dalal street in this week, while some existing IPOs will have their last day of subscription.

Among the mainboard, only Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. IPO will open for subscription, while among the SMEs we will Gallard Steel Ltd. IPO making its debut.

Besides this, Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. will have its third and final day of subscription on Nov. 17. while Capillary Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offer will close on Nov. 18.

Here are more details about the upcoming IPOs in this week: