IPO Tracker: Two Issues Open For Bidding This Week; PhysicsWallah Listing In Focus
IPO Tracker: Excelsoft Technologies IPO and one SME issue will open for subscription this week.
The IPO rush has died down and only two new initial public offerings will hit the Dalal street in this week, while some existing IPOs will have their last day of subscription.
Among the mainboard, only Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. IPO will open for subscription, while among the SMEs we will Gallard Steel Ltd. IPO making its debut.
Besides this, Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. will have its third and final day of subscription on Nov. 17. while Capillary Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offer will close on Nov. 18.
Here are more details about the upcoming IPOs in this week:
Excelsoft Technologies IPO
The initial public offer of Excelsoft Technologies IPO is a book building issue of Rs 500 crore with a total of close to 4.17 crore shares. It is a combination of a fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares aggregating to Rs 180.00 crore and offer for sale of 2.67 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320.00 crore. It will open for subscription on Nov. 19 and will close on Nov. 21.
The company has set the price band of the IPO between Rs 114- Rs 120 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 125 shares (minimum lot size) and in multiples thereof. At the end of the IPO, the company will list on both NSE and BSE. Tentative allotment date is Nov. 24 while tentative listing date is Nov. 26.
SME IPOs
On the SME front, Gallard Steel IPO will also open for subscription on Nov. 19 and close on Nov. 21. It is a book-building issue of 25 lakh shares aggregating up to Rs 37.50 crore. The issue is an entirely fresh issue with no offer for sale segment.
Price brand for the IPO is set as Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share, and investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereof.
The tentative allotment date is Nov. 24 while the tentative listing date is Nov. 26. The shares will list on BSE.
Listings
The shares of Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will list on both NSE and BSE on Nov. 20 while those of Capillary Technologies will list on Nov. 21. Notably, shares of ed-tech giant PhysicsWallah will debut on stock exchanges on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and Tenneco Clean Air will list on Nov. 19, 2025.