Gallard Steel IPO GMP Soars As Subscription Crosses 100x On Final Day; Check Allotment Details

Indore-based engineered steel castings manufacturer Gallard Steel Ltd. will conclude its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 21.

The SME IPO, which was fully subscribed on Day 1, saw its subscription surge over 100x on the final day of subscription.

Amid a strong response from investors, the grey market premium for the Gallard Steel IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the last few days. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the mainboard offer to gauge the market sentiment as bidding for the shares enters its final day. The GMP for the SME IPO has gained since the day the IPO opened for subscription on November 19.

Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date and other key details about Gallard Steel IPO.