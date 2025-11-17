Fujiyama Power, Capillary, PhysicsWallah Among IPOs To List This Week; GMP Hints Up To 45% Gains

Investors are closely watching grey market premiums (GMPs) for five upcoming mainboard IPO listings: Tenneco Clean Air, PhysicsWallah, Capillary Technologies, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, and Fujiyama Power Systems.

The stock market will also witness the debut of two SME IPOs: Workmates Core2Cloud and Mahamaya Lifesciences.

Listing for all seven IPOs is tentatively scheduled for this week. Ahead of their stock market debut, the grey-market trends for these mainboard and SME issues offer an early glimpse of investor sentiment and potential listing gains.

According to the latest GMP trends, these IPOs are expected to deliver mixed listing gains, ranging from 0% to 45%.