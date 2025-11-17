Fujiyama Power, Capillary, PhysicsWallah Among IPOs To List This Week; GMP Hints Up To 45% Gains
Grey market premiums indicate mixed investor sentiment ahead of this week’s IPO listings, with strong listing gains expected for a few mainboard issues.
Investors are closely watching grey market premiums (GMPs) for five upcoming mainboard IPO listings: Tenneco Clean Air, PhysicsWallah, Capillary Technologies, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, and Fujiyama Power Systems.
The stock market will also witness the debut of two SME IPOs: Workmates Core2Cloud and Mahamaya Lifesciences.
Listing for all seven IPOs is tentatively scheduled for this week. Ahead of their stock market debut, the grey-market trends for these mainboard and SME issues offer an early glimpse of investor sentiment and potential listing gains.
According to the latest GMP trends, these IPOs are expected to deliver mixed listing gains, ranging from 0% to 45%.
PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Hints At 8% Listing Gain
According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for Physics Wallah IPO stood at Rs 9, as of November 17 at 11:00 a.m. At a price band of Rs 109, the estimated listing price is Rs 118, implying an expected gain of about 8.26% per share.
The PhysicsWallah IPO was a Rs 3,480-crore book-built issue, comprising a Rs 3,100-crore fresh issue of 28.44 crore shares and an OFS of 3.49 crore shares worth Rs 380 crore. The price band was set at Rs 103 and Rs 109 per share.
The stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 18.
PhysicsWallah is an edtech platform offering test-prep courses for exams like JEE, NEET and UPSC, along with upskilling programmes in data science, banking and finance and software development.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO: GMP Hints At No Change In Listing Price
According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO stood at Rs 0 as of November 17, 10:01 a.m. At the upper end of the price band, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 217, indicating no expected gain or loss.
The Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO was a Rs 2,900-crore book-built issue, comprising a fresh issue of 9.88 crore shares worth Rs 2,143.86 crore and an OFS of 3.48 crore shares, amounting to Rs 756.14 crore. The price band was set at Rs 206 and Rs 217 per share. The IPO was open for bidding from November 11 to 13.
The company's shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 18.
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd. is an integrated solar manufacturer specialising in producing both PV modules and solar cells.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO: GMP Suggests Nearly 31% Listing Gains
According to InvestorGain, the Tenneco Clean Air IPO’s latest GMP stood at Rs 125, as of November 17, at 10:30 a.m. At a price band of Rs 397, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 522 per share. This reflects an expected per-share listing gain of 31.49%.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 3,600 crore, consisting entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 9.07 crore shares. The IPO was open for bidding from November 12 to November 14, with a price band set at Rs 378 and Rs 397 per share.
The stock is set to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 19.
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. is a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc., a manufacturer of clean air and powertrain systems for the auto industry.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO: GMP Indicates Flat Listing
According to InvestorGain, as of 10 a.m. on November 17, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO stood at Rs 0. Based on the upper price band, the IPO’s estimated listing price is around Rs 228, indicating no expected gain or loss per share.
The Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 828 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.63 crore shares worth Rs 600 crore and an OFS of one crore shares totalling Rs 228 crore. The price band is set at Rs 216 to Rs 228 apiece. The bidding period closes today, November 17.
The company's shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 20.
Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd. manufactures and provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry.
Capillary Technologies IPO: GMP Signals Nearly 4% Listing Gain
The Capillary Technologies IPO’s latest GMP stood at Rs 29 as of November 17, 11:00 a.m., according to InvestorGain. Considering the upper end of the price band cap of Rs 577, the estimated listing price is around Rs 606 per share, implying an expected gain of about 5.03%.
Capillary Technologies’ Rs 877.50-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares of Rs 345 crore and an OFS of 92 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 532.50 crore. The price band is set from Rs 549 to Rs 577 per share. The issue opened on November 14 and will close on November 18.
The company’s shares are slated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 21.
Capillary Technologies India Ltd. is a SaaS company focused on delivering customer loyalty and engagement solutions.
Workmates Core2Cloud IPO: GMP Indicates Potential Upside Of 45%
According to InvestorGain, the Workmates Core2Cloud SME IPO is commanding a GMP of Rs 92 as of November 17 at 11:00 a.m. With a price band of Rs 204, the IPO’s estimated listing price stands at Rs 296, indicating an expected gain of about 45.1% per share on market debut.
The Workmates Core2Cloud IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 69.84 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 29 lakh shares valued at Rs 59.34 crore and an offer-for-sale of 5 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 10.5 crore. The IPO price band was set at Rs 200 to Rs 204 per share. The issue opened on November 11 and closed on November 13.
The company’s shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on November 18.
Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd., headquartered in Kolkata, is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner offering scalable, cloud-based solutions to clients across India.
Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO: GMP Indicates Flat Listing
According to InvestorGain, as of 10 a.m. on November 17, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO stood at Rs 0. Based on the upper price band, the SME IPO’s estimated listing price is around Rs 114, indicating no expected gain or loss per share.
Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 70.44 crores. The issue comprises of fresh issue of 0.56 crore shares aggregating to Rs 64.28 crores and offer for sale of 0.05 crore shares aggregating to Rs 6.16 crores. The price band was set at Rs 216 to Rs 228 apiece. The issue opened on November 11 and closed on November 13.
The company’s shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on November 18.
Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited is engaged in manufacturing, registration and export of crop protection products and bioproducts for crop & soil health management.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.